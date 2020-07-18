MANAGERS are being sought for several Samuel Smith's Brewery pubs in the York area which closed down last year.
Adverts have been posted on Gumtree for 'live-in joint management couples' to run pubs including the Agar Arms in Warthill, the Tankard Inn in Rufforth and the Buckles Inn on the A64 between Tadcaster and York, all of which shut in 2019.
An ad has also been posted for the Blacksmiths Arms in Skelton, which only closed down yesterday, as reported by The Press.
The Agar Arms, which shut down last summer, causing sadness in Warthill, east of York, is described as an 'attractive village pub fronting a pond with good trade kitchen serving quality branded menu pub food.'
It adds: "To be successful the couple need to have hosting skills to create the atmosphere needed to draw people to come and socialise and eat in the pub, open fires."
It describes the Buckles as a 'fine, prominent and well maintained 1930's roadhouse type pub on the A64 between Tadcaster and York, near the agricultural college, home to a large trade kitchen serving high quality pub food and fully home-made Sunday lunch and an extensive garden area.'
It says the Tankard is the only pub in Rufforth, with a garden, orchard and car park, and a 'trade kitchen serving branded menu with home made Sunday roast on Sundays only, two small bars, lounge and tap room, natural fires.'
It says the Blacksmiths Arms is a 'small traditional 2 room village pub on the main road north out of York. Open fires, small trade kitchen, garden, car park.'
The 'recruiter' for all the managers is described as 'private owner'.
Applications for all four pubs close on September 15.
