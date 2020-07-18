NORTH Yorkshire Police has said that it 'doesn't usually do deals' but it made an exception when two vehicles were seen 'using Harrogate as a race track.'
The operational support unit tweeted that on Thursday night it offered a '2 for 1 of vehicle seizures' in the spa town.
It said one of the drivers had previously been given a section 59 notice - which can issued if a driver is reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance - and the other had no insurance and a provisional driving licence only.
Both vehicles were seized and the drivers reported.
