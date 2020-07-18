YORK Theatre Royal boss Tom Bird says he is still keeping his options open over a possible Christmas panto, following the Prime Minister's announcement that live indoor theatre can resume with socially distanced audiences from August 1.

The Prime Minister said that indoor performances with live audiences will be allowed, subject to the success of pilots, and trials will begin of larger gatherings in places like sport stadiums.

Mr Johnson said: “It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November, at the earliest, possibly in time for Christmas.”

The festive period is a vital time for many theatres, with much of their annual income coming from pantomimes.

However, some arts venues have said it is not financially viable to reopen with social distancing in place - and Mr Bird echoed these sentiments.

The Theatre Royal's executive director said that just because theatres were allowed to reopen did not necessarily mean they could afford to do so, because of reduced audience capacity.

He said he was still keeping his options open at this stage over whether a panto could be staged at Christmas, although a firm decision would have to be made in August because of the long period of preparation which would be needed.

Under the Government's announcement, theatres will be able to open with reduced venue capacity and limited ticket sales to ensure social distancing, while tickets will be purchased online and venues encouraged to use e-tickets to reduce contact and help with track and trace.

There will also be increased deep cleaning of auditoriums, and performances will be scheduled to allow sufficient time for cleaning before the next audience arrives.

The upcoming World Snooker Championships in Sheffield is set to be among a number of pilot sporting events. The Championships begin on July 31 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The fact they are going ahead raises the intriguing question as to whether the UK Snooker tournament could be staged as normal at York Barbican in late November and early December, but no one was available for comment at the Barbican yesterday.

No one was available for comment either at the Grand Opera House, which has been hoping to stage its own panto starring stars from the Theatre Royal's traditional pantomime, including Berwick Kaler.

Meanwhile, organiser Graham Bradbury said he was still hoping the community carol concert would be able to go ahead at the Barbican in December but accepted there would be huge difficulties if social distancing of one metre was still required at that time, which he estimated could reduce the size of the prospective audience by two thirds.