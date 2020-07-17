YORK Rescue Boat has issued a warning about alcohol, warm weather and rivers after it responded to two men diving into a York river this evening.
The boat tweeted at 8pm that it had already 'witnessed and responded to two males diving into the River Ouse in the centre of York.'
It said North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and North Yorkshire Police also attended, adding:"Alcohol, warm weather and rivers / canals do not mix.
"263 people accidentally drowned in the UK last year, 87 per cent of these were males and around 50 per cent of them had no intention of entering the water."
