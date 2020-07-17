A MAJOR pubs chain has signed up it's York pubs to the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Greene King which began the phased reopening of several of its managed pubs across York last week, has announced that its pubs in York will support the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, due to launch nationwide next month.
All Greene King managed brands, including Greene King Locals, Hungry Horse, Farmhouse Inns, Chef & Brewer and Flaming Grill, will participate in the scheme, which offers 50% off food and soft drinks up to the value of £10 per person. The discount will be valid Monday to Wednesday throughout August.
Pubs including Ye Olde Starre Inn, Lendal Cellars and the Ainsty will offer the discount to customers, available to redeem against a range of dishes, including pub classics such as burgers and fish and chips.
A spokesperson for Greene King, said: “We welcome the introduction of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme and we hope that it will be a great encouragement for customers to support the nation’s pubs.
“Our pubs are at the heart of their communities and through this discount we hope that it will broaden the opportunity for locals to enjoy a long overdue and well-deserved meal with their loved ones.”
The full list of participating pubs in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme are:
Ainsty (Boroughbridge Road, York)
Lendal Cellars (Lendal, York)
Ye Olde Starre Inn (Stonegate, York)
Golden Lion (Church Street, York)
Windmill Inn (Blossom Street, York)
Pear Tree Farm (Huntington)
Quakerwood (Acomb)
Riverside Farm (Skelton)
Flying Legends (Rawcliffe)
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment