LITTLE Ariadne Rose couldn't wait to say hello! She arrived two weeks early, born at home in the downstairs bathroom.

Mum Laura Edwards said: "Baby Ari was due nearly two weeks before her arrival.

"She was born at home, in the downstairs bathroom after a relatively quick labour."

The sudden arrival came on March 12 with baby Ari weighing 9lb 2oz said mum Laura and dad Josh Benjamin, of York.

Ariadne is just one of many new arrivals The Press readers have been sharing with us during lockdown.

We asked readers to send in photos of their newborns since lockdown and we’ve had a great response.

Thanks to everyone who has sent us photos. I’m sure all our readers have enjoyed sharing your happy news!

If you would like to send us your lockdown baby photo and story, there is still time.

Just fill in this simple online form and you too could see your new baby in The Press.

Here are some more of our lockdown babies...

Maia Cooper-Bundy

Maia Cooper-Bundy was born at York Hospital on March 27 weighing 6lbs 3oz to Jorge-Ann Cooper and Anthony Bundy of York. Mum said: "It was a long and tiring experience but my Maia finally came after three pushes and we have been enjoying our alone time with our little girl, even with a house move in the middle."

Esmae Jean Stone

Esmae Jean Stone was born on April 4 at York Hospital weighing 6lbs 4oz to Michaela Stone and David Green, of Norton, Malton. Michaela said: "Due to reduced movement I was induced at lunchtime on April 3 which was my due date. Being on my own was not as I had planned, but due to Covid-19 no one was allowed with me. 24 hours after induction I was moved to the labour ward when my mum, Denise Stone who was my birthing partner, was allowed to join me. Esmae, a beautiful healthy baby girl, was born on 4th April 4at 23.14 . Thank you to all the midwives that were involved in our care during the 48 hours in hospital from induction to discharge."

Margot Isabelle Dale

Margot Isabelle Dale was born on June 18 - ten days overdue - at York Hospital weighing 6lbs 8oz to parents Jessica Brookes and Matthew Dale, of Acomb, York. Mum said: "Margot arrived via emergency c-section the following morning on what would have been her great grandma Peg’s birthday. The midwives, doctors and everyone working at the hospital were absolutely incredible and we can’t thank them enough."

Henry James Newsome

Henry James Newsome was born on March 21 at York Hospital weighing 5lbs 15oz to parents Ashleigh Newsome and Jack Dallin, of York.

If you would like to send us your lockdown baby photo and story, just fill in this simple online form and you too could see your new baby in The Press.