As the weekend starts, and schools break up for the summer holiday, shoppers and families are being urged to spend their money in York this weekend.

People are also being encouraged to stay safe by wearing face coverings while inside shops.

City leaders are repeating their advice for people to help stop the spread of coronavirus by wearing masks ahead of when it becomes mandatory in shops from July 24.

Growing evidence shows that face coverings, alongside regular hand washing, social distancing, and staying home and getting tested if you have symptoms, remain the best defence against the virus.

Anyone with a medical condition that means they are unable to wear a face covering does not need a letter from a healthcare professional to prove this.

In this situation, you will still be able to enter shops and you will not be fined for not wearing one.

Councillor Keith Aspden, council leader, said: “Our local business community have worked hard to reopen safely, and to support them, the council has been issuing guidance packs to businesses and licensing premises to support them through this difficult period.

“If every resident spent £5 with a local business, we would add £1m into York’s economy, and that is why we are encouraging residents to shop local and stay safe this weekend.

“Supporting York’s local businesses and independents puts your money straight back into our local economy and helps support the businesses who make York such a unique city. So, let’s continue to shop local and stay safe.”

Andrew Lowson, executive director at York BID, said: “We have seen other countries successfully introduce the use of face coverings without it impacting on people’s ability to enjoy shopping and socialising within the safety guidelines. We hope residents will continue to support their local businesses as they continue on the road to recovery.”

Marc Bichtemann, managing director of First York, said: “We have been increasing our services over recent weeks to help more people to travel as retail and leisure opens in York, including more frequency on the park and ride network, so we are able to carry customers safely to their favourite shopping destinations.

“Wearing a face covering on the bus is already the law unless someone is exempt and we encourage everyone, especially customers who may be using the bus first the first time, to bring one with them and help fellow passengers and our drivers to keep safe.”

Information on face coverings, including how to make them and also information on those exempt from wearing a face covering for medical reasons are available at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own