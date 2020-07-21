A message from Paul Crane, Head of Engagement and Rollout at FibreNation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed life for everyone and the internet has become a lifeline for many to stay connected with family, friends, teachers and colleagues.

A strong internet connection has never been more vital for home workers and home schoolers alike and bandwidth in many homes has been strained to the maximum as accessing ‘the cloud’, joining virtual meetings and online classes has become the ‘new norm’. Internet usage in UK homes is up 29% on pre-lockdown figures with families going online for an average of 41 hours per week.

A full fibre (Fibre-to-the-Premise) connection delivers seamless internet directly from the cabinet to the premise and is faster, more reliable and more stable compared with other copper or part-fibre services. It means gigabit (1000Mbps) download and upload speeds, no matter how many devices are connected at once enabling an HD film to be downloaded in just seven seconds, rather than 25 minutes. It makes it possible to live stream, game and video call at lightning speeds with no lag or buffering.

FibreNation, the full fibre network wholesaler, is bringing ultrafast full fibre broadband to York providing residents and businesses with internet speeds one hundred times faster than standard connections. But full fibre means more than just downloads and data, it’s key to our connected lives, both at home and at work so we can continue working, socialising, and entertaining in the wake of this pandemic.

Over 44,000 homes in Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Clifton, The Groves, Acomb, Holgate, Heworth, Tang Hall, Hull Road, Badger Hill and Tadcaster Road can now connect to the network through communications provider TalkTalk UFO.