THE latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there have been no new cases of coronavirus recorded in the York area in the last 24 hours.
The figures show that the total number of confirmed cases for the City of York Council area remains at 912.
The North Yorkshire County Council area has seen one further case recorded, taking the total to 2,542.
The total number of cases for the East Riding of Yorkshire remains at 1,645, as it has for the past three days.
There has been a total of 293,239 confirmed cases in the UK, 45,233 of these have sadly resulted in a death.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.