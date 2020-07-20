A BURGLAR with a drink problem fell over and crashed into the drinks display while raiding a supermarket at night, York magistrates heard.

Daniel Wayne Hughes, 29, broke into Lidl’s Thanet Road store to steal alcohol on February 14, said Jane Chadwick, prosecuting.

But he set off the burglar alarm and police arrested him in a nearby garden.

Hughes, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work and 30 days’ rehabilitation activities.

He was also barred from every Lidl store in York for the next 12 months and must pay £350 compensation to the store.

For him, Andrew Craven said his main problem was drink and drink was the reason for the burglary.

More alcohol bottles had been damaged in the supermarket during the raid than had actually been stolen.

“The man in the store fell over and fell into the drinks display and cut his hand,” said Mr Craven.

Mrs Chadwick said the burglar alarm went off in the early hours of February 14.

Police found the entry doors damaged and bottles of alcohol outside the store.

They saw broken bottles inside the store and bloodstains with DNA that matched Hughes’.

They also found shoe marks matching the shoes he was wearing when he was arrested.

Lidl estimated it would cost £100 to repair the damage and £250 to replace the alcohol.

York magistrates heard Hughes was on bail at the time in connection with other matters.