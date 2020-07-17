CRIME is on the increase in North Yorkshire, but the county still has the second lowest crime rate in the country.

Annual crime statistics covering April 2019 to March 2020 published today by the Office of National Statistics, show recorded crime has increased by four percent in North Yorkshire compared to the same period last year.

However, the area still has the second lowest crime rate per 1,000 population when compared to the rest of the country.

The force has seen decreases in reported acquisitive crime, such as theft and burglary, but increases in violent crime and public order offences.

In total there were 47,287 crimes committed in North Yorkshire compared with 288,238 in neighbouring West Yorkshire. There were 16,982 violent crimes against a person and 1,955 sexual offences.

A rise of 15 percent in stalking and harassment recorded crime is seen as positive as we know this is under-reported and indicates that more victims have the confidence to come forward.

Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain, said: “While it is positive news that we have one of the lowest crime rates per head of population, it’s important not to lose sight of the victims behind every crime and how their lives have been affected. To that end, we remain focused on improving early intervention and prevention of crime, reducing harm and protecting the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Organised crime such as county lines drug dealing brings with it an increased level of violence and it remains a major operational priority for the force with resources specifically focused on disrupting the criminal element, and safeguarding those who are exploited.

“People are at the heart of everything we do and I am proud that we have a committed workforce who regularly go the extra mile to provide the best possible service they can to the people of North Yorkshire. The reasons behind crime trends are varied and complex and we cannot work in isolation. That’s why it is important that we have good working relationships with our partner agencies to take a broad approach to reducing crime and protecting victims. My thanks go to them for their continued commitment and support.

“The figures do not take into account the majority of the Coronavirus lockdown period and we know that crime demand changed dramatically during that period, so we expect the next set of statistics to look very different. On that note, I’d like to take this opportunity to once again thank the residents of North Yorkshire for their incredible support and adherence to the lockdown rules.

"Let’s continue this good work and support to keep North Yorkshire and York as safe as we can, continue to reduce the spread of the virus and prevent any local outbreaks.”