A FAMILY-run business is celebrating the launch of a new city office after their relocation was delayed by lockdown restrictions.

Littlefairs Property Company has moved to Holgate Road in York following a major refurbishment of the building.

The property management and lettings business was founded by Scott Littlefair, with his father Richard Littlefair and sister, Donna Sanderson in January 2019.

They previously owned and ran Letters of Distinction for 10 years before selling the business to Countrywide almost five years ago.

Scott, managing director, said: “We currently manage more than £50 million worth of rental property across North, West and East Yorkshire, ranging from studio apartments to large family homes. Our success is a result of our personal service and our fair fee schedule for landlords and we have recently employed another full-time team member.

“We launched last year in our home offices, but the plan was always to return to Holgate Road, where Letters of Distinction used to be based, as we had retained ownership of the building when we sold the business.

"The Coronavirus and subsequent lockdown delayed this somewhat, but we have carried out an extensive refurbishment programme at 169a Holgate Road, and are now in a position to open our doors safely to landlords and tenants.”

The Press Love Local Business campaign has been promoting the work of city businesses and retailers, and their efforts to get through the crisis and thrive, since the lockdown restrictions started to ease.

Littlefairs offers landlords competitive rates of between four per cent and 10 per cent commission on monthly rent, depending on the service package they choose, ranging from a tenant find service to a fully-managed service with legal and rent protection.

Scott added: “Government guidelines are now allowing us to carry out property checks, maintenance and viewings in person, whilst following strict social distancing guidelines. As we are a small family team, with trusted support staff that we have known for years, we are confident we can do this efficiently and safely.

“As lockdown restrictions ease, we are pleased to open the office from where we will be serving the property market in our home city, but also in the surrounding areas of Harrogate, Wetherby, Thirsk, Ripon, Leeds and beyond.”

With more than 45 years’ combined experience, Scott, Richard, Donna and Becki Bulmer typically let properties for between £450 and £2500 per month.