A NEW restaurant boasting a Champagne and oyster bar looks set to launch in York within weeks - with the creation of up to 50 jobs.

Finishing touches are being put in place at the Tomahawk Steakhouse as part of a re-fit of the former Jamie’s Italian at Lendal Cellars, off St Helen’s Square.

The expanding steakhouse brand, which is winning a reputation for its Himalayan salt-aged beef, including Wagyu, is expected to open in August.

Director Howard Eggleston’s plans to open were stalled when the coronavirus restrictions were imposed.

“It was a real knock as we had just opened Beverley, and had only been trading for three days when the lockdown happened,” he said.

“We have managed to keep afloat as a company by being supported by our fantastic suppliers and the Government help packages which has allowed us to come back out of the lockdown ready to carry on with our expansion plans across the whole of the UK to establish Tomahawk Steakhouse as a national brand.”

He added: “We are really excited to be a part of the York restaurant scene which has such an incredible and vibrant array of eateries, and are bringing to you the first Perrier Jouet Champagne and Oyster Bar to York.

“It’ll be a fantastic way for people to relax after shopping or spend an afternoon with friends after such a long time in lockdown.”

He said the new venue would create up to 50 jobs - a boost after official figures showed the number of people claiming Universal Credit in York had risen to 12,000 in June.

A spokeswoman added: “The workmen are on site, shop fitters are in, the sign pack is almost decided on and our kitchen fitters are working on the oyster and Champagne bar. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome people through. It will be great to be a part of York as it slowly, and safely, comes back to life.”

The York venue was empty for a while following the closure of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s restaurant when his empire collapsed in May 2019 with the loss of 1,000 jobs

Tomahawk’s other restaurants in the region include the Husthwaite Hotel & Steakhouse in Husthwaite, North Yorkshire, and a steak restaurant and cocktail bar in Flemingate, Beverley, which opened in mid-March.