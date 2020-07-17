YORK-headquartered shoe retailer Pavers has been crowned UK employees’ favourite retailer to work for, according to reviews posted on Glassdoor.
Data collated by the company review and jobs website over the past year placed Pavers at the top of the chart, scoring 4.6 out of five in employee appraisals.
Jason Paver, director of sales, said: “This is fantastic recognition of all the hard work put in over the past months and years by everyone at Pavers.
“We try to treat people with respect and in a way we’d want to be treated, recognise and celebrate success, communicate regularly and repeatedly, and employ nice people and try to teach them specific skills.
“We also provide emotional and financial support through in-house mental health first aiders, Retail Trust and Retail Cure memberships, pay at least 10 per cent of profit as a bonus if we hit target, and support causes important to every one of our people through the £2.5m+ donated to the Pavers Foundation over the past two years.
“We are anything but perfect, but just try to get a bit better each week.”
Pavers’ head office is at Northminster Business Park in York.