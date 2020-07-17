A DRAFT campaign to help boost York’s tourism and leisure industry has been unveiled - with a series of events planned.

Designed by City of York Council and Make It York as part of efforts to support York’s recovery from the economic impacts of Covid-19, the six-month strategy would be supported by a proposed investment of £100,000.

The are plans for a special ‘Our Heroes Welcome’ week from August 1 for Yorkshire Day – to say thank you for the commitment of the city’s key workers, with a special celebratory cruise held in partnership with City Cruises York. This will be the “equivalent of the residents’ festival – retailers with offers exclusively for key workers,” according to the strategy.

A new ‘Light and Dark’ festival during the October half-term is also included in the plans.

The £100,000 investment from the council would include targeted advertising, including digital and radio, press initiatives and new digital content, photography and video, and the curation of a unique programme of events throughout the summer and autumn of 2020.

The strategy will focus on re-energising the city and telling the story of York’s diverse history, while encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the many unique experiences the city has to offer.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “Residents are rightly proud of our city, its beauty and heritage, and I know that in response to the challenges posed by Covid-19 everyone is determined to support our local businesses. We want to build on this to attract and inspire people to return to the city through experiences that promote York’s rich and dramatic history. York has a long history of reinventing itself – and by working together with one unified approach, we stand our best chance of supporting our local businesses through this difficult time and creating a more prosperous and thriving city.

“Of course, the safety of our residents and visitors remains of the utmost importance and throughout the duration of the campaign, we will regularly monitor how many people are visiting the city. Keeping visitor numbers manageable will help to make sure the city remains a safe place for everyone to enjoy.”

The council says one of the core elements of the strategy is working with businesses, including attractions, retail and hospitality, in a bid to create unique and special experiences designed to attract audiences to the city, and keep them returning.

Sean Bullick, managing director of Make It York, added: “York’s tourism and leisure industry is a vital part of the city and the strategy that we are rolling out alongside City of York Council is focused on providing a boost to this sector by working alongside attractions, retailers, hoteliers and hospitality businesses to inspire residents and visitors to experience the city’s offering again.

“With over 2,000 years of history, York has a truly unique offering, which sets us apart from other heritage cities, and our aim is to capitalise on that to celebrate the wonderful work local businesses do for our residents and visitors.”

The proposal is to be discussed at a meeting of the council’s executive next Thursday.