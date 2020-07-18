Book of the week: Know Your Sheep by Jack Byard (Old Pond Publishing £6.99)

I grew up surrounded by sheep. As a child, I remember my favourite one, Gertie, nibbling feed straight out of my pocket. She was a Wensleydale with distinct curly ringlets. Mainly though we had Suffolks and then a few Jacobs we crossbred. If all this is complete double Dutch to you then you need to get a copy of Know Your Sheep by Jack Byard.

As many of us are planning to stay in Britain this summer, it is an ideal companion for country walks. It will have you distinguishing your Romney from your Ryeland in no time. It catalogues 44 of the most common sheep in the country. Ordered alphabetically, each breed is given a page with description of the heritage of the breed, the common characteristics, wool usages (for instance the familiar looking Blackface is known for Harris Tweed) and even comments on meat quality. Plus there is a side bar of interesting statistics, including average fleece weight.

It is actually a fascinating read and an insight into farming and its development. For instance, the North Country Cheviot was brought into being in 1791 by John Sinclair when he deliberately crossbred five hundred ewes so the sheep “matured earlier and were larger, with longer wool” making them suit the border conditions he was farming in. Some are just good to look at, like the pretty Herdwick sheep of the Lake District, which where a favourite with Beatrix Potter or the Border Leicester with their distinct sticking up ears.

A couple of years ago we went to the rather wonderful Egton Show and the sheep on show there were quite magnificent, particularly some of the horned sheep. Now I am wondering, were they Swaledales or Navajo -Churro? So even if the show is not on this year, we can prep up and be ready for the next. And if you like this series, they also do Know your Pigs, Chickens, Cows, Horses, Pollinators and many more.

