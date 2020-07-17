THE latest figures confirm it has now been over four weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England show that the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further two deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 16 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,160.
Patients were aged between 47 and 93 years old. All patients had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
