IF you were at secondary school in York in the late 1990s then this latest batch of photos from The Press archives might interest you.
There's everything here from school plays and fancy dress events to teachers retiring and school trips.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
IF you were at secondary school in York in the late 1990s then this latest batch of photos from The Press archives might interest you.
There's everything here from school plays and fancy dress events to teachers retiring and school trips.