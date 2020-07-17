A NEW cathedral architect has been appointed for York Minster.

The Chapter of York has announced that Oliver Caroe has taken on the role, officially known as the surveyor of the fabric.

He succeeds Andrew Arrol who is retiring after 14 years in the role.

Working closely with the director of works and precinct, the cathedral architect is the Chapter’s principal professional adviser on all matters relating to the conservation and repair of the cathedral’s fabric and, from time-to-time, provides ad hoc project-based support and advice on the care and development of the Minster itself and its surrounding estate.

Welcoming Oliver’s appointment, the Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York said: "I am delighted by Oliver’s appointment and confident he will serve the Minster with distinction, just as Andrew Arrol did before him. Oliver brings imagination, intellectual energy and vast experience to the role of surveyor of the fabric. The team at York Minster looks forward to working with him as we embrace the responsibilities, challenges and opportunities of our moment in history.”

Oliver is one of the country’s foremost ecclesiastical architects. His work and experience spans many sectors. Architecture runs in Oliver’s veins: his great-grandfather was WD Caroe, who founded Caroe & Partners in 1884 and his grandfather and father both were also renowned conservation architects.

As an accredited specialist in conservation, Oliver has particular expertise in conserving, repairing and improving cathedrals and churches of all ages. His track record is equally strong as a designer of new buildings, from small residential projects to the more complex educational settings of Oxbridge colleges. He was appointed as architect to Ripon Cathedral in 2010, where he has led several significant conservation and repair projects and is currently working on a long-term masterplan. Oliver is also the surveyor to the fabric of St Paul’s Cathedral, a role he has held since 2011.

Commenting on his appointment, Oliver said: “The Chapter of York, oversees and cares for some of the most fantastic buildings and spaces on the planet. The cathedral precincts and the Minster stand at the heart of the City of York, proclaiming their welcome to everyone. Since I was a child in short trousers, dragged to cathedrals by my father, I have been awed and excited by these intricate and ingenious structures. Now, as a grown up conservation architect, I am no less thrilled and excited by the wondrous architecture and craft skills.

“Today I am most interested in what cathedrals can do in the 21st century as places of worship, as places where communities and people can meet and as vital and vibrant components of our historic cities.

“Chapter is leading the way in its partnership with the City of York and an emerging neighbourhood plan – which can transform the precincts for the citizens of York.

“Even as society works to plot a course out of the pandemic, even though this is a time of challenge and grieving for many, this is also an exciting time to be invited to join the cathedral as surveyor. There is much to learn from the craftspeople - the masons and glaziers - the fundraisers, historians and archaeologists. My heart races, and it is a little daunting, but this is also a dream come true for someone who believes in the great good that cathedrals can do. So I much look forward to being of service to such a talented and committed team, and to our new Dean and Archbishop.”