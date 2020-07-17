A SELBY businessman who "habitually" disregards motoring laws faces 15 separate cases before magistrates' courts, York Crown Court heard.

Ali Akar, 28, could face prosecution over the way he responds to prosecutions, Judge Simon Hickey warned.

He and two magistrates had just rejected the 28-year-old's appeal against a six-month driving ban imposed by York magistrates last year.

It was the latest of several appeals against conviction or sentence by Akar to be heard by a crown court.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Hickey revealed that York Crown Court had checked to see how many other cases Akar is currently facing nationwide.

"There are no fewer than 15 cases outstanding against you," he told Akar. "You are a man who habitually drives giving no regard to the laws of this country.

"You drive without any thought for insurance and if you are convicted of driving whilst disqualified you continue to drive.

"You drive in different motor cars."

The judge said it was clear to him that Akar didn't tell magistrates of other convictions by other magistrates courts and thereby avoided the proper consequences.

He said that once the appropriate authority saw the full picture, Akar may be charged with perverting the course of justice.

Akar, of Gowthorpe, Selby, was appealing against a six-month ban imposed for two offences of driving without insurance last year on March 24 and March 28 in Selby.

The appeal bench dismissed his appeal after Matthew Collins for the CPS said he had received the minimum sentence.

The barrister said the magistrates had acted under the impression Akar had 12 penalty points when he actually had 18.

Akar disputed the driving without insurance convictions.

But when the judge asked him to produce an insurance certificate, he said: "I wasn't insured at the time".

He also admitted he had no evidence to support his claim that his insurance company had mistakenly cancelled his insurance.

The appeal bench allowed a separate appeal by Akar against a different driving ban.

At an earlier hearing before York Crown Court for the two York appeals, Mr Collins gave a chronology of other driving convictions and appeals by Akar in the recent past to different crown courts.