A JOGGER says he was assaulted by three teenagers who threatened to stab him after he asked them to stop throwing litter into a river.

The 34-year-old, who does not want to be named, was out for an evening run on Tuesday when he says he noticed three teenagers, aged around 17, throwing rubbish into the River Ouse, close to Ouse Bridge, in York.

He said that after politely asking them to stop, he carried on his run but was then chased by the teenagers, with one kicking, shoving and assaulting him repeatedly.

He said: “It was really frightening. They threatened to stab me. I had no idea what they had on them or whether they were genuinely being serious. I was just running for my life.

“I got about 20 metres in front of them and tried to call the police, but they couldn’t pinpoint my location to come and help in time."

He added that a group of dog walkers saw the incident and came to his aid – putting themselves between him and the three teenagers.

He said: “Once the dog walkers left, they came after me again – shouting from afar - and I ended up running all the way to the police station and gave a description of the three teenagers.

"I have to thank the people for intervening because without them I don’t know what I would have done.

“Unfortunately, there is no CCTV along the riverbank but I really think there should be so the police and others can catch those leaving litter and throwing it into the river. It’s terrible for the environment.”

North Yorkshire Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and there had been no arrests.