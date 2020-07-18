CONGRATULATIONS Sir Tom on receiving your knighthood at the open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday from Her Majesty the Queen.
A meeting of probably the two most popular people in the country. Both are national treasures and an example to us all during these challenging coronavirus times.
Showing how we should all show respect and kindness to one and all, they are truly inspirational and a credit to the country.
I can't imagine a more fitting candidate for the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square to represent the dedication and hard work shown by the key workers during the coronavirus outbreak than Sir Tom as a permanent reminder of this troubled period of history.
D M Deamer
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate, York