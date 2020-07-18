I AM writing to draw people's attention to the soon-to-be-heard planning application to build two blocks of flats that are four storeys high in front of the listed former Terry's Chocolate factory on Bishopthorpe Road that looks south over open countryside.
I believe if given permission it will cause immeasurable harm to our city's architectural and industrial heritage.
The proposed blocks of flats in my view have no architectural merit and are simply too high, too dense and will certainly ruin the wonderful view of this unique art deco building that sits so beautifully on the edge of the green belt and next to York Racecourse.
Terry's of York is one of the cornerstones of our industrial heritage in the city. Many hundreds of people have worked there since it opened in 1926 and is close to people's hearts as a building of huge significance to our city and our more recent history.
This is a listed building that sits in a conservation area which deserves to be cherished and protected from such an unsympathetic development.
I really hope that the planning committee reject this application.
Johnny Hayes MBE,
Bishopthorpe Road,
York