A SMALL York charity has seen its volunteer numbers drop by a third and is predicting losses of up to £9,000 due to the pandemic.

The York LGBT Forum supports up to 1,500 people every year but mental ill-health, caused by the crisis, has led some volunteers to instead become service users.

The charity which supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans people and people of other marginalised gender identities is one of a number of causes which will benefit from donations to the York Small Charities Fund.

The appeal was launched to support charities at risk after a survey by York CVS found that 67 per cent of the city’s charities expect to lose £10,000 or more due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It also found that 72 per cent of charities have had to close or put part of their services on hold and 40 per cent said their future was uncertain beyond October 2020.

York LGBT Forum predicts losses of between £6,000 and £9,000 in income, including grants, fundraising and training, through not being able to host events, sell merchandise at local prides or deliver face-to-face training.

It has a recovery plan focusing on core projects - Ageing Without Children, coffee socials, workshops, choir and one-to-one support. This has helped them to survive this period, but moving these projects online has meant some service users have struggled to access support.

Jake Furby, forum member, said: “We cannot stress enough the impact COVID has had on our service users. Many have reported feeling isolated, depressed and some even suicidal. Furthermore, our key volunteers have become more stretched since the pandemic.”

He said funding could help in numerous ways, including funding core costs, to start small transition groups that can meet, and helping the charity to become more resilient.

Musical Connections, which enables people to lead happier, healthier lives by participating in music, would also benefit from the York Small Charities Fund.

It offers musical activities in York, including music groups in sheltered housing schemed and residential homes; community choirs, and a large programme of intergenerational projects in partnership with schools.

Before lockdown, the charity worked with more than 300 vulnerable older people, with many at risk of social isolation. For some, it is the only time they see other people. For others, it provides relief from their physical and/or mental health issues, as well as providing a creative outlet for those who would be unable to find it elsewhere.

Many members have also lost their life partner, and it is a real tonic for them to be able to meet with others who are at a similar stage in life and to share their experiences.

During lockdown, the charity has undertaken activities to help members feel less isolated, with regular phone calls highlighting the hole the loss of their music group has made in their lives.

The charity’s Fiona Chapman said the future was very uncertain without new funding.

“If we are unable to access new funds which focus on the future and not just on the present, not only will our existing groups/choirs and our flourishing intergenerational programme be at risk, but we will be unable to implement any of the new plans that were intended to help us evolve, reach new beneficiaries and to increase our impact in the city.”