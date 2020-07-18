A LONG-established York vets has closed one surgery and given another a makeover - including a new stress-free cat sanctuary room.

During the lockdown, Tower Vets underwent a renovation to improve facilities and service for clients visiting their main Fulford branch.

The practice has doubled its number of consultation rooms and created nursing clinics, while the reception has also been given a makeover, and there is a new cat-only area to reduce the stress for feline patients.

However, the expansion of services has prompted the decision to permanently close Tower Vets’ Heworth surgery, which the company says was under-used, and clients will be redirected to the Fulford branch, two miles away.

The revamp follows a £130,000 investment by VetPartners, the York-based veterinary group, which owns more than 130 of the UK’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices.

Their Southbank branch, which has previously been open for only two hours a day, will now open all day and hold evening surgeries until 7pm. Haxby and Acomb’s surgery is not affected by the changes.

Practice Manager Lisa Winter said: “The practice looked jaded so we are delighted with the investment that has transformed the place. Fulford has undergone major changes as we’ve remodelled the layout to improve everything. Having additional consulting rooms will also mean shorter waiting times for clients.

“During Covid-19, we are following new ways of working to keep clients, team members and the wider community safe. Clients bringing their pets in have to wear masks, we are operating a one-in, one-out system. We have designated times for medicine collection.”