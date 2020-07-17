THE Chief Executive of a North Yorkshire hospice is looking for new ways to secure the future of the organisation.
Mike Wilkerson, of Saint Catherine’s Hospice, explained how the charity’s income has “significantly,” reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Wilkerson has said that they need to “act now,” to secure the future of the hospice.
He said: “To secure our future it is now imperative that we take action to address the long-term financial challenges Saint Catherine’s faces.”
He went on to say that the hospice will be consulting staff on how they can protect their jobs and consider the ways in which reductions can be avoided by coming up with alternative options.
Mr Wilkerson said: “Our focus therefore is to consult with our staff concerning our proposals, consider their views and support them through this process.”