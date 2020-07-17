A PARISH council has failed in its bid to buy land on York’s outskirts where a key battle of 1066 was fought despite huge support - including a donation from TV historian Dan Snow.

Fulford Parish Council set aside some funds and launched a fundraising campaign earlier this month in the hope of acquiring eight acres of Fulford Ings, adjoining the village green, so as to preserve it permanently as open space for the public to enjoy.

It said earlier this month that an interpretative trail could be created about the Battle of Fulford - the first of the three great battles of 1066 which ended with the Battle of Hastings, which changed the course of British history.

But when the land was sold at an auction, the council was outbid by an unknown buyer who paid £64,000 for the site.

A spokeswoman said: "It's a sad day. The parish council had hoped to buy the land as a public amenity, adding to the cultural and wildlife heritage of the village, but were unsuccessful and outbid.

"The parish council had set aside some of its funds and initiated a crowdfunding campaign that raised a substantial amount, owing to the great generosity of more than 250 donors, from individuals through to organisations, to whom the parish council is immensely grateful. "

She said arrangements were now in hand to return all the donations so generously given.

"The enthusiasm expressed by local people to buy this land shows just how important green public space is to the community, and despite the loss of this land, the parish douncil hopes to work with local people to care for and improve the open spaces that are in the council’s stewardship."

Archaeologist Chas Jones, who donated £200, told earlier this month how the land was the precise field where the Fulford battle turned, saying King Harald Hardrada had led his Norse army over the stream to get behind the English, who were advancing at a ford, 350m away.

He said that with public paths over the whole battlefield, if the land could be brought into public ownership it could be an amazing place to explain the battle to visitors, and it was a very important, indeed unique, piece of national heritage which must be saved.