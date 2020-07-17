THE final phase of work to increase capacity and create new jobs at a Middleton on the Wolds based chicken business is nearing completion.
The £3.3 million poultry factory, Soanes Poultry, extension project will increase capacity by 20 per cent and create 15 new jobs in the sales and marketing, processing and distribution departments.
General manager, Nigel Upson said: “Over the last three years, we have invested several million pounds to make improvements to our factory, the team’s working conditions and our farms.
“By the end of the summer, we will have completed work on the effluent collection sump, the offal collection shed, cladding to the rear of the building and the installation of new machinery to improve quality.”
“All of these changes will help us to manage future growth and to maintain and exceed the highest standards.”
Soanes Poultry is a family owned business which has been rearing and preparing chicken since 1947.
It currently employs 120 people and sells its chicken to butchers and independent retailers in Yorkshire and to wholesalers nationwide.