A YORK schoolgirl was able to celebrate her prom in style, despite the event being cancelled, thanks to a local photographer.

Mum, Melanie Cain said her daughter, Erin Dominguez, was distraught when her school, York High, were forced to cancel their planned prom this year at Fairfield Manor, but Melanie said she was determined her daughter wasn't going to miss out on the experience.

She said: "Erin and her friends had been looking forward to the prom all year and she was so upset it had to be cancelled so we came up with the idea of a photoshoot in the park with a local photographer who has taken photos of Erin growing up."

Melanie, from Acomb, said, with the help of Mandy Arrowsmith of Studio Portraits, they managed to organise a photo session in Westbank Park with 16-year-old Erin in her glamorous floor-length blue prom dress.

Melanie said: "The sun came out for the shoot and Erin got quite a lot of compliments from passersby. One little girl said "Wow! There's a real life princess", which was really cute.

"Erin hasn't been able to get together with her friends yet, but I've said we would arrange a get together with some of the parents at a later date.

"Hayley Legg from Hair by Hayley kindly did Erin's hair as a gift."

Mandy said: " I thought it was a nice thing to do to make the best of a bad situation, we respected social distancing throughout the photo session. Speaking to Erin it became obvious that there's a lot of girls out there with beautiful prom dresses who have had to cancel their plans.

"Really it's about finding a bit of niceness out of a bad situation."

Further details about photo sessions can be found on Mandy's Facebook page - Mandy Arrowsmith Photography and packages start from £39.