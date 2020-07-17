A MARRIED couple were reunited after two long months apart to celebrate their Golden wedding anniversary.
Mike and Sue Nightingale, who were married in 1959, were reunited at the Windsor Court care home in Whetherby. They have spent the last two months apart after Sue moved into the home before the lock down caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, Mike eventually decided to move to the care home to be with his wife.
He said: “After spending over 60 years with the love of my life by my side, being unable to see her made me incredibly upset and lonely. I am so glad I have been able to move and continue to live my life with my beautiful wife.”
Sue said: “I am so pleased that Mike and I are reunited, I love and missed him dearly and felt so giddy to see him on the day he moved in.”
The pair met through their interest in sport, as they were both part of the same tennis club. They have two sons together, five grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren.
The couple’s son, Duncan Nightingale, said: “After months apart, I am so pleased to see my parents together again.”