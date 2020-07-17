RESIDENTS at a North Yorkshire care home have been ‘around the world’ in five days thanks to the care staff’s dream holiday idea.

Hambleton Grange residents usually enjoy many trips to the beach and other attractions during the summer months, however, due to the coronavirus these plans have been put on hold.

The care team at the Thirsk-based home therefore decided to surprise residents with a ticket on board the ‘HG Phoenix’ cruise ship, which would whisk them away to five dream holiday locations including France, Spain, Greece, Mexico and finally Jamaica.

Residents were thrilled each morning to find the ship had ‘docked’ in a new location and their home had been transformed with decorations to match. The team organised traditional meals from the countries to be served at lunch time and for the daily activities and entertainment to be centred around the countries they visited.

Some of the highlights from the week were French lessons hosted by the homes lifestyle manager, Linzi Williamson, traditional food tasting sessions, a Mamma Mia movie afternoon and afternoon garden parties which were joined by much-loved singers and entertainers who performed from a safe social distance at the top of the garden.

The team also chose to dress up each day in homage to their location, which became a fun and creative experience for the residents who also joined in and wore sombreros, flower garlands and tropical shirts.

Resident, Sue Sherwood, said: "I have had the most wonderful time, the team have really made it feel like we were on holiday and the brilliant weather really was the cherry on the top! It has given everyone at the care home a boost and put smiles on all our faces."

Fellow resident, Mike Hananan, added: "I don’t know where to begin, this week has been incredible! The team have gone above and beyond for us. We have had so many exciting things to do and the food has been delicious."

Linzi commented: "We have all had such a wonderful time over our week's ‘travels’. We have had so much fun planning each day and to have had such fabulous feedback from our residents and their families makes it all the more rewarding."