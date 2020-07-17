COUNCILLOR Richard Burton has been re-elected as leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

He will continue as leader of the authority after Thursday's annual general meeting of the Conservative Group at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, where he was re-elected as leader of the group.

Cllr Burton became only the second sole leader in the council’s history after succeeding Stephen Parnaby OBE in May 2019.

Councillor Richard Burton

“Over the past 14 months, my main focus as leader of the council has been to enhance our communities, embrace commercialism and the ever-changing world of technology as well as delivering a sound financial strategy,” said Cllr Burton.

“We have made real progress in these key areas of work and, with the support of our residents, businesses and partners, we have also tackled the biggest challenge in living memory in the Covid-19 pandemic – during which we have continued to deliver vital services to our communities and also protect our most vulnerable residents.

“In view of the challenging financial circumstances resulting from the pandemic, we now need to continue to deliver a strong economic strategy and create an environment where external investment flows in and helps to energise our residents, give them ambition and a sense of worth.

“The East Riding is on the cusp of major investment, particularly in Goole, which will generate greater prosperity as well as new career opportunities.

“I want to continue to shape the East Riding into a place where there is great innovation and where ambition flourishes and that we can stand proud and strong alongside our economic neighbours.”

Cllr Mike Stathers has also been elected as deputy leader of the Conservative Group and will, with immediate effect, take over the role of deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Councillor Mike Stathers

He said: “I am really proud to be taking on the position of deputy leader at what is a very challenging time for the council.

“However, by working with our partners and with the continued support of local residents and businesses, we will be able seize the opportunities ahead and continue to make the East Riding a great place to live, work, shop, learn, play, invest and visit.”

A further announcement confirming cabinet membership and portfolios will be made in due course.