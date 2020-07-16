FIREFIGHTERS have cut free a casualty who was trapped in a car after a crash near Robin Hood's Bay.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Robin Hoods Bay and Whitby attended the single vehicle road traffic collision.
"On arrival the driver of the vehicle was out but the passenger was trapped inside the car," said a spokesperson.
"Crews removed the roof using hydraulic cutting equipment and extricated the casualty from the vehicle.
"Fire crews moved the casualty to an ambulance and both people were taken to hospital."
