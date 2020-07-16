YORK councillor Dave Taylor has been suspended by the Green Party over his controversial comments about Jackie Charlton - as he issued a 'full and heartfelt' apology.

York Green Party said the national party's action was a 'no-fault' suspension pending the completion of an internal inquiry.

It said the suspension did not affect his ability to serve as a councillor.

Cllr Taylor told The Press he wanted to apologise for his 'thoughtless and crass' comments, which he made on Facebook last weekend following the footballer's death.

He said he was especially sorry for any hurt he may have caused Charlton's family, should news have reached them about his remarks.

The Press revealed how the Fishergate councillor had sparked a furore when he posted: "Jack 'Bloodsports' Charlton has died. Good" on Facebook.

He told The Press this afternoon: "The posting I made on my personal Facebook page was thoughtless and crass in the extreme.

"As many know, I am passionate about animal welfare and on this occasion it caused me to fire from the hip without due consideration to any wider impact. This will never happen again."

He said he knew next to nothing about football and was 'pretty-much oblivious' to Jack’s standing.

"This meant I saw his history in a very unambiguous way," he said.

"If I had taken the time to think and learn a little bit more, I would have seen many things to admire in Jack, much the same as the wider public.

"I understand why he is a hero, in terms of how he played the game of football, his infectious personality and his loyalty to his class."