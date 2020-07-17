BOLLARDS will be installed on three newly pedestrianised York streets.

And help for Blue Badge holders to access the city centre will also be extended.

New 'lift out' bollards will be put up at Blake Street, Fossgate - where the road meets Merchantgate, and Goodramgate at the junction with Deangate.

The bollards will cost up to £5,000 and help enforce new access restrictions.

The streets have been included in the city centre pedestrian zone, which has recently been extended to last from 10.30am to 8pm.

After 5pm the market traders will be able to use the Goodramgate route to leave the city centre.

City of York Council will also create a new disabled parking bay at Duncombe Place - and is looking for other locations to add Blue Badge spaces.

To make up for the changes to parking and waiting in city centre streets, the council has provided Blue Badge bays at Monkgate car park and a taxi service to take people closer to their destination.

The free taxi service is being extended until 8pm - in line with the new pedestrian zone hours - increasing the cost to the local authority to £358 per day.

A report says this service will run until the end of July - but will be reviewed in case it needs to be maintained for longer, based on how many people use the system.