A MAN suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and hearing loss in an attack outside a North Yorkshire pizzeria.
North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened outside Gianni’s Pizzeria in Westgate, Ripon between 1am and 1.25am on Saturday July 11.
It said officers wanted to speak to a group of three males and one female who, following the assault, were seen to get into a dark coloured hatchback car. One of the men is believed to have been wearing a grey Armani jumper, it added.
Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for Lynn Maguire, email lynn.maguire@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200117545.
