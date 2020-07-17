A POPULAR gallery in York is set to finally reopen tomorrow after being closed for more than four months.
According to McGee, in Tower Street, will reopen to the public on Saturday at midday - and will be hosting paintings from an array of new artists.
Owner, Greg McGee, said the two-room gallery is going back to its roots and will be concentrating on purely promoting different paintings.
He said: “We had all kinds of plans for performances paintings, installations and illuminated projects this year.
“But due to the virus, we have seen how popular our seascapes have done. I think it works as a form of escapism and people right now are just enjoying paintings of nature and the simple things that made us peaceful and happy.”
To find out more about the gallery, and its opening times, visit https://accordingtomcgee.com/