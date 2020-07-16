York Dungeon is throwing open its doors again to visitors from Saturday.

The site team has been working on new measures to ensure that the attraction is safe for visitors, colleagues and even costumed characters.

The Dungeon will open from 11am until 4pm every day with tours of six people every 15 minutes as a safety precaution, with guests required to wear face masks.

Other steps include:

• Guests will need to pre-book a time slot to keep visitor numbers remain at a safe level throughout the day

• Queues, plus the tour through the dungeon, will be carefully spaced for everyone’s safety. Markers will be in place at most points onsite to help make this simple

• Dungeon staff may be wearing appropriate items and clothing so they can work safely.

• Temperature checkswill be in place at all entrances

• Additional cleaning will take place throughout the day and hygiene stations and hand sanitiser will be available. To ensure safety, some elements of the York Dungeon experience, namely the Execution and Dick Turpin shows, have been temporarily closed while the Mirror Maze is now a walk through. These adjustments will be frequently reviewed and made available again once social distancing guidelines have been reduced.

Andy Turner, general manager, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming guests and delivering thrills once more.

“We are utilising an extensive range of safety measures, designed to ensure a happy, safe and healthy experience for all.

“I know our visitor team – plus our resident costumed ‘inmates’ – are all looking forward to delivering a much needed thrill and a memorable experience following the extended lockdown.”