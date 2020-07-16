THREE men and a woman have been arrested after a violent attack at York Racecourse this morning which left two with head injuries.
North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating an incident when at least two vehicles - one black and one white - were seen on land near the racetrack at about 9.30am.
A spokesman for the police said: "It is believed a violent altercation took place involving a number of people.
"Police and paramedics attended the scene.
"One man suffered a serious head injury and he has been taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.
"Another man also received hospital treatment for a head injury."
Officers arrested three men aged 35, 29, and 25, and a 20-year-old woman, on suspicion of affray.
They are being held in custody for questioning while enquiries continue.
Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote reference number 12200120907 when providing details about the incident.
