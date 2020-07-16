THE latest figures confirm that there has been one further case of coronavirus recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 912, compared to 911 yesterday.
The North Yorkshire County Council area has seen an increase of five Covid-19 cases, taking the total for the area to 2,541.
However, there have been no further cases recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire area as the total remains at 1,645.
There has been a total of 292,552 confirmed cases in the UK, 45,119 of these have sadly resulted in a death.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.