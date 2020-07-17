THE Prime Minister’s suggestion that Parliament could be moved to York while Westminster undergoes renovation has been welcomed by MPs and the leader of the council.

In a leaked letter to an independent body in charge of managing Westminster’s restoration, the prime minister said the government was considering establishing a hub in York and “it would, therefore, make sense to consider this as a potential location”.

Plans to move MPs out of Westminster are being reviewed due to the impact of coronavirus on public finances.

In the letter, Boris Johnson says that locations outside London such as York should be considered as a review is underway on how to handle the repair works at Parliament, which some estimates state could cost £6 billion.

The move, if it went ahead, would take place in 2025.

Leader of City of York Council, Keith Aspden, said: “Having written to the Prime Minister, I welcome his support for the establishment of a major Government hub in York, with the possibility of temporarily relocating one or both Houses of Parliament.

“There is real potential for this idea to bring major benefits, not only to York, but to our wider region, including higher paid and skilled jobs.

“The quality of the York Central site is amongst the best in the North of England, with excellent transport links. Our city’s strong cultural scene, combined with a strong technology and science sector, means York has much to offer to any relocated government function.

“Whilst discussions are at an early stage, I have already offered the council’s support in developing these proposals and I look forwarding to seeing the promises made to our city, region and the North, to level up, being delivered.”

MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, said: “While we should always be careful about drawing conclusions from leaked information, the fact York is being considered in this way is obviously a huge tribute to our city. This idea, and the wider consideration of York as a place to relocate civil service jobs to form a new ‘government hub’ here, reflect our city’s status as a well-connected, liveable city, and its historic role as the capital of Northern England.

“Although any move is a long way away, and would rightly depend on cost, it is reassuring that York is rated so highly by the top of government, something I will certainly take advantage of to ensure our community gets the support we need to rebuild from coronavirus.”

MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, said she welcomed the potential investment but wanted to see a long term-strategy.