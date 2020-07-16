A CYCLIST has exposed himself to a runner as he cycled past her on a York cycle path.
North Yorkshire Police said it was appealing for witnesses and information about the incident on the cycle path adjacent to Fifth Avenue, Heworth, at about 5.45pm on Tuesday.
It said the man was white, aged early to mid 40s, with a stocky build and shaved head.
"He is thought to be 6ft tall and was wearing a shiny tracksuit top and army green, knee-length shorts and was riding a straight handled black bike," said a spokesperson.
Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for PC16 Lucy Tate, email lucy.tate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200119971.