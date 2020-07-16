POLICE in North Yorkshire are trying to trace a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police say Richard James Clarke, 27, is wanted in connection with a breach of a court order.
Officers believe he is currently in the Thirsk area and are asking for the assistance of the public to locate him.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please dial 999.
Please quote reference 12170196664 when passing on information. If you wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.