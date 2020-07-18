USE your common sense. That's the message being served to punters returning after lockdown from one of York's oldest pubs - The Ackhorne.

The real-ale pub, which dates from 1784 and is tucked away in St Martins Lane, off Micklegate, is described as a "hidden gem" by licensee Ellie Gibson and her partner Michael Edmondson, who run the pub together.

We certainly think so too, which is why The Ackhorne has been named as The Press's Pub of the Week.

Michael Edmondson and Ellie Gibson who run The Ackhorne, York

The couple took over the pub last July, and have just re-opened after lockdown.

They have revamped the beer garden so it can accommodate up to 30 people social distancing. There are fewer tables inside, again to take account of new social distancing rules. No standing is allowed and table service will be in operation.

Other guidelines to make the pub Covid-safe include:

• A one-way system in place with designated in/out doors which are propped open to reduce touch points

• Hand sanitiser at the entrance and exit, as well as throughout the premises

• Customers asked to provide their name, contact phone number and the time and date of their visit. This will be done with pen and paper, which can be torn off and placed in a sealed box so as not to be viewed by other customers. Sanitising wipes will be provided to sanitise the pen before and after use

• Table service will be provided and tables and chairs sanitised between customers

• According to government guidelines, groups of up to six people from different households or support bubbles can sit together outside, while maintaining a social distance of two metres where possible, or one metre if additional measures are taken (ie: masks)

Revamped beer garden at The Ackhorne pub in York

• Larger groups can gather together indoors and outdoors providing they are from only two households or support bubbles between them. Social distancing must be maintained as above. Larger groups may be allocated two tables next to each other to ensure distancing is possible.

• All indoor tables must be from a maximum of two households or bubbles.

• Toilets will be strictly one in one out. Markings are in place to identify where to stand in the queue.

• Toilets will be monitored and cleaned thoroughly several times a day

• Guests with children are asked to make sure children remain seated throughout the visit (other than to use the toilets)

• Contactless payment is preferred however cash is accepted as well

• Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 - or anyone with symptoms in their household or bubble – should not visit.

Michael says the guidelines are available to customers on entry, but he has put one simple sign outside the pub which he hopes captures the spirit of the "new normal".

Use Your Common Sense - sign at the entrance of The Ackhorne pub in York

The sign reads: "Entrance rules: Use your common sense".

He says this has struck a chord with regulars, who he says are returning to the pub.

"People come in smiling and say: 'like your sign'," said Michael.

He and Ellie took on The Ackhorne after ten years of working together at Meltons Too (now Walmgate Ale House).

Michael said: "That's where we really got the feel of running a pub and thought it would be nice to have our own place."

One new addition to the pub since lockdown has been Buddy, a British bulldog pup that is now six months old.

Buddy - a new addition to the pub

Michael said: "We are very dog friendly. Two weeks before lockdown, we got Buddy and now he is a huge part of the pub. He has his bed in front of the bar where he sleeps most of the time and where everyone can see him."

For the record, pointed out Michael, The Ackhorne is pronounced Acorn, which used to be its name until it was changed in the 1990s when the old English spelling was adopted.

It still confuses people today, he added.

