A PETITION calling on York Green Party to 'sack' York councillor Dave Taylor over comments he made about the late Jackie Charlton has now collected more than 6,000 signatures - and its organiser says it won't end 'until he's gone.'
Paul Mitchell, of Leeds, said he had had some 'unsuccessful talks' with City of York Council and so planned to submit a list of signatures to the authority and party to 'reiterate that we won’t stop until Cllr Taylor has been removed from office.'
The Fishergate councillor and former Lord Mayor sparked outrage when he posted on Facebook last weekend: "Jack 'Bloodsports' Charlton has died. Good," just after the former Leeds United and England star had died, aged 85.
His comments related to Charlton's well known passion for shooting and fishing.
He initially stood by his comments but later apologised for causing offence, while York Green party said it was conducting an internal investigation into the councillor's comments, and the council said it was also investigating after receiving an undisclosed number of complaints.
Cllr Taylor has been given opportunity to comment.
