A TREE in York that is 109 years old has been given a commemorative plaque, sponsored by residents in the area.
The “magnificent” Copper Beech tree on Haxby Village Green was given the plaque on June 22 this year, the same date it was planted as a sapling in 1911.
It was planted to mark the coronation of King George V.
The new plaque was unveiled by Alan Clark, a native of Haxby and local historian, together with Peter Stanhope and Peter Addyman, all of whom financed the project personally.
The plaque was made by Croft Cast Signs near Whitby.