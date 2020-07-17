THE survey you report which lists Unity Health at the bottom of the table amongst York GP practices must surely be out of date.
It is true that, for the period after they opened their new surgery at Kimberlow Hill, things were pretty awful there, and the Care Quality Commission, responsible for inspecting GP surgeries, was not happy (and neither, as a patient, was I).
But things have improved enormously. The booking and prescribing system works well. Their receptionists are uniformly kind and efficient, their nurses always competent and caring.
The same goes for the GPs in our experience. In particular, the surgery has dealt sensitively with all the issues arising from Covid-19.
This survey result seems unfair, and discouraging for those who work hard there. (I'm not connected to any of them, and they don't know I'm writing this letter).
Steven Burkeman,
Derwent Way,
York