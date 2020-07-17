I TOTALLY object to Lord Singh of Westminster who stated that York is seen as Outer Mongolia.
Having lived in Mongolia for three years, I can assure readers that York is nothing like it.
York is a fine city, with a lot of culture and history and is beautiful to boot.
It seems that some Lords deem the north as uncultured, uncouth and a terrible place to be.
Their attitude smacks of snobbishness and while I think it would be lovely to have new growth in the city, I certainly do not want to have a load of stuffy, snobbish, nobodies coming to York.
Being a Lord obviously does not mean that they are well mannered or well educated.
If they were, they would not be making such ludicrous statements. Who do they think they are?
I do think Lord Singh (or Lord Snooty) owes the residents of York an apology for his uneducated statement.
Lynette Mills,
Fishergate,
York