YORK City fans have the chance to show their faces in the ground for their club's play-off journey - without actually being there.

The club is offering supporters the chance to have their own personalised cut-out displayed proudly in the stands.

The initiative, called Fans At The Game, will allow supporters to create the cut-outs bearing their own faces - which will then be placed around the stands at Bootham Crescent.

A York City spokesperson said: "We’re all missing football and even though it’s not going to be like normal, we’re giving fans a chance to get back in the ground, with the launch of Fans At The Game.

"Bringing our fans on our play-off journey is incredibly important to us, so we’ve teamed up with The Football Company, to give you an opportunity to have your own personalised, recyclable, waterproof cut-out displayed proudly in the stands.

"We want our supporters to be represented at Bootham Crescent even if they can’t be there in person."

The cut-outs are now on sale and will be available until 5pm on Monday, July 20.

In order to create your personalised cut-out, use your smart phone device to visit the Fans At The Game website https://yorkcity.fansatthegame.co.uk/

Agree to the terms and conditions

Allow your smart phone device camera to take a picture

Make sure you fit in the silhouette

Approve your picture

Make your secure online payment – it costs £25 per cut out

Once the cut-outs are produced, they will be delivered to Bootham Crescent and installed.

The spokesperson added: "Before you know it, you’ll get back in the ground, and be a fan at the game once more.

"Watch out across our social media channels, as we’ll be sharing pictures once we start to fill the stadium.

"We have put processes in place to ensure away fans, from Altrincham or Chester, can also support their team at Bootham Crescent.

"When crowds are allowed back into football matches, and we no longer have to use cut-outs as our fan representation, those who have purchased a cut out will then have the chance to collect it."

York City are due to host their play-off semi-final at 3pm on Saturday, July 25.