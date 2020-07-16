A YORK MP has urged the city's residents to remain vigilant and stick to safety advice as the latest figures reveal the York trust has now gone four weeks without recording a Covid-19 death.

The figures from NHS England show that the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the York Teaching Hospital Trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.

Although this is positive news, York Central MP Rachael Maskell said there is "no room for complacency," in the city.

The Labour MP said: "The loss of so many residents is a sharp reminder of how challenging it has been.

"It is so encouraging to know that due to the extraordinary efforts of everyone working in our NHS, a month has gone by without a Covid-19 death in the trust.

"However, we know that infection rates could easily rise again if we don't observe the safety advice.

"There is no room for complacency. Instead, we must continue to do the right thing, this is the best way to show our gratitude to all who work in the NHS."

The latest figures show that nationally, a further 19 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,144.

Patients were aged between 52 and 91 years old. All patients had known underlying health conditions.

Their families have been informed.